MUMBAI: Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 1,680 crore from the Pune Municipal Corporation to revamp the water supply system in the city.



"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured...orders worth Rs 1,680 crore... for ‘study, survey, investigation, assessment, design validation and revamping of the entire water supply system for Pune city'," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.



Pune Municipal Corporation has launched an ambitious plan to transform the prevailing intermittent water supply into 24x7 pressurised water supply and to implement 100 per cent smart metering, covering every household of Pune city over the next five years, it said.

