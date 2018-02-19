The FutureSkills platform is expected to impart the skills required for new age IT professionals. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: The inexorable march of technology and accompanying pressures on India's flagship Information Technology ecosystem have already begun to show their effects over the past several months, both in the number of layoffs and reduced recruitment.

The launch of the Nasscom-developed FutureSkills platform by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today seeks to address at least one of the factors holding back adoption and exploitation of new tech -- the lack of adequately skilled professionals.

The FutureSkills platform, however, is expected to impart the skills required for new age IT professionals, with Nasscom President R Chandrasekhar stating that in the initial period, FutureSkills would benefit over 4 million new and old employees. “The platform, developed by Nasscom, and supported by the government, is initially aimed at skilling 2 million employees and 2 million youth initially,” he said.

The Prime Minister, for his part, observed that India is in the process of a digital revolution and the potential benefits were of immense value. However, the advancement of technology like blockchain will require rapid change in skill profiles.

“We stand today, at a moment in history, when technology, if used well for public good, can deliver lasting prosperity to mankind and a sustainable future for our planet… Disruptive technologies such as Block-chain and the Internet of Things, will have a profound impact in the way we live and work. They will require rapid adaptation in our workplaces,” Modi said, adding that skilling citizens for the workplace of the future is now a global imperative.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the sheer scale of the potential that India holds in the sphere. “India is the hot-spot of digital innovation, across all sectors. We not only possess a growing number of innovative entrepreneurs, but also a growing market for tech innovation.”

The progress of the Digital India mission, he pointed out, would have been unthinkable a few years ago. “This has been possible through a change in public behaviour and processes. Digital India has not remained merely a Government initiative, but has become a way of life. Technology has transcended powerpoint presentations and has become an inseparable part of people’s lives.”