NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined ten Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials in connection with the Nirav Modi fraud case.

The officials, including the present Executive Director level officers, were quizzed by the law enforcement agency today.

According to sources, eight executives of Nirav Modi's company and ten Gitanjali group officials were also questioned.

The CBI, in fact, has found a new farmhouse belonging to Nirav Modi in Alibagh near Mumbai where searches are underway.

CBI on Monday questioned 13 officials from PNB. It questioned officials at the General Manager level from that period.

Four employees from Nirav Modi's company were also quizzed on Monday.

Ravi Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of diamond merchant Nirav Modi's firms, was also questioned by the CBI.

For the unversed, the Punjab National Bank detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam, in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, the PNB filed a second complaint with the CBI on February 13.

The CBI had received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31.