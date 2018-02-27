NEW DELHI: Barely a month after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended data connectivity in domestic flights, Bharti Airtel said on Monday it has joined a global consortium which will use satellite technology to offer high-speed internet connectivity in-flight. While Airtel did not specify a date from which these services will be available, 370 million of Airtel’s customers across the globe will be able to enjoy them once launched. Called the ‘Seamless Alliance’, the global consortium also counts companies like OneWeb, Airbus, Delta and Sprint among its founding members, apart from Airtel.

This grouping of firms will work towards “leveraging satellite technology to offer highspeed data connectivity to mobile users even when they are up in the air”, the Indian telecom firm said. The alliance, Airtel added, would usher in a “new era of open innovation for mobile operators and airlines by empowering mobile operators to extend their services into airline cabins”. “We look forward to collaborating with all partner members to ensure this platform goes live at the earliest,” Gopal Vittal, CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel added. Airtel is currently the third largest mobile operator in the world with operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.

Announced during the ongoing edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the consortium is also looking to add more members from across the world into its fold. “(We) hope to eliminate the immense costs and hurdles commonly associated with acquisition, installation, and operation of data access infrastructure,” Airtel noted, adding this would be done by streamlining system integration and certification, providing open specifications for interoperability, increasing accessibility for passengers, and enabling simple and integrated billing.

According to experts, the move could give Airtel a head start over its competitors in a very nascent space. “With air travel fast becoming a normal for many Indians and passenger traffic on a steady increase, this could be a lucrative market,” a senior industry analyst noted. The Department of Telecom is currently examining the recommendations from Trai and is likely to announce a final policy soon. Among the recommendations is the provision for a mechanism for lawful interception and monitoring of Wi-Fi in aircraft cabins to ensure safety.