NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered attaching all unencumbered assets of RHC Holdings and Oscar Investments, owned by former Ranbaxy owners Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, to execute the `3,500-crore arbitral award that Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo won in a case related to the sale of Ranbaxy Laboratories.Justice Jayant Nath issued the warrants for attaching the unencumbered assets of the two companies and directed the Singh brothers and 10 others to file within 10 days a list of such assets. The assets include shares, moveable and immovable property.

The court has also passed a ‘Garnishee Order’ so that any debts owed to the two companies could be directed towards paying the award. The court restrained the firms from using bank accounts except for payment of salaries and statutory dues. During the hearing, senior advocates P V Kapur and Arvind Nigam appearing for Daiichi pointed out two affidavits filed by the two companies in 2016 and 2017 giving the list of their unencumbered assets and urged the court to attach the assets.

On January 31, the court had upheld the enforceability of the award passed by a Singaporean Tribunal in April 2016, which found the Singhs guilty of making false claims in a self-assessment report and of fraudulently misrepresenting and concealing the “genesis, nature and severity of the US regulatory investigations” of Ranbaxy when Daiichi bought their 34.82 percent stake for $2.4 billion in 2008.The Singh brothers had earlier challenged the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court but the plea was rejected. The case will next be heard on March 23.

ranbaxy-daiichi case

Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo invoked arbitration clause against Singhs alleging that they concealed important information while selling Ranbaxy in 2008. The brothers had sold their shares in Ranbaxy to Daiichi in 2008 for H9,576.1 crore