NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Monday released a list of 9,500 nonbanking financial companies (NBFCs) categorised as ‘highrisk financial institutions’. The list is prepared by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIUIND) of the finance ministry. The list contains NBFCs which were found to be not complying with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) rules as on January 31. Section 12 of PMLA guides that every reporting entity must maintain proper records of all transactions and ensure to verify the identity of their clients and their beneficial owners as per the directions of FIU.

Entities are needed to maintain records of transactions and identify of clients of at least five years. Also, Section 13 of the PML Act, 2002, empowers the director, FIU-IND to impose fine on any banking company, financial institution or intermediary for failure to comply with the obligations of maintenance of records, furnishing information and verifying the identity of clients, which may vary between `10,000 and `1 lakh for each failure.

Earlier, NBFCs and several rural and urban cooperative banks had come under the scanner of the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate for illegally converting banned currency notes of people who had unaccounted income after the November 2016 demonetisation of `500 and `1,000 notes.

What is an NBFC?

A non-banking financial company is a firm registered under the Companies Act, 1956 engaged in the business of loans and advances. These companies can make investments in shares, stocks, bonds, debentures, securities issued by government or local authority or other marketable securities. But, they cannot accept demand deposits and issue cheques drawn on itself