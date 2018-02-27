NEW DELHI: After a good show in December, goods and services tax (GST) mop-up again slipped in January, as GST collection declined marginally from Rs 86,703 crore to Rs 86,318 crore. “Total revenue received under the GST for January 2017 (received up to February 25) has been Rs 86,318 crore,” said the finance ministry.

Of this, Rs 14,233 crore has been collected as central GST, Rs 19,961 crore as state GST, Rs 43,794 crore as integrated GST and Rs 8,331 crore as compensation cess, it added.

Lower-than-expected GST collections would push the government to hasten the introduction of anti-evasion measures such as invoice matching, reverse charge on transactions with unregistered dealers and transition credit scrutiny in addition to the e-way bill, expected to roll out from April 1, said Deloitte India’s senior director M S Mani.

“While the GST revenues and number of return filers are gradually increasing or are the same compared to last month’s figure, the tax base and revenue numbers have certainly not reached expected levels. This could lead to more enquiries and scrutiny from the tax authorities,” Mani added.

According to the ministry, around 1.03 crore taxpayers have been registered under GST so far and 57.78 lakh returns were filed, which is 69 per cent of total taxpayers who are required to file monthly returns. The ministry also reported that 1.23 lakh companies registered under the composite scheme have opted out and become regular taxpayers.

“The number is expected to go up when the government releases the GST collection figure later in the month as more businesses continue to file returns,” GSTN Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

Businesses with ‘nil’ tax liability now have to pay only Rs 20 as late fee for the delayed filing of return while for the rest, the fee is Rs 50.

Of the total amount collected as GST, Rs 11,327 crore would be transferred from IGST to CGST account and Rs 13,479 crore to SGST account “by way of settlement of funds on account of cross utilisation of IGST credit for payment of CGST and SGST, respectively, or due to inter-state business-to-consumer transactions”.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said India being a “significantly tax non-compliant” country, with wide socio-economic diversities, it cannot have a single GST rate in the near future.