One common problem which most of the people face with memory mattresses is that these mattresses smell a lot. There is something called as "off-gassing" meaning that memory foam mattresses emit some bad odor. One can easily compare this smell to "new car smell" or smell of "freshly painted room". Following section will brief you some of the reasons for this smell and what precautions should be taken to avoid this smell in memory foam mattresses.

Who do memory foam mattresses smell?

Memory foam mattresses is made from a common polymer known as Polyurethane. This polymer is used almost everywhere including in dry cleaning, paint, furniture, clothes etc. This foam, like other products experiences off-gassing. Usually, this off-gassing occurs due to VOCs i.e. volatile organic compounds. However, it’s important to note that the extent to which "off-gassing" occurs depends upon the level of VOC's presence. Even in branded memory foam mattresses, this form is mixed with other components like flame retardants and water.

This "off-gassing" element in mattresses puts doubt in mind of some users that whether memory foam mattresses are safe to be used. Fortunately, off-gassing in memory foam mattresses is not at all harmful. In fact, it has been mentioned by users of memory foam mattresses that the off-gassing smell doesn't remain for more than three days. In fact, it has been proven by studies that memory foam mattresses are non-toxic and completely safe. Moreover, memory foam mattresses don't cause any allergies and skin infections.

How to purchase a memory foam mattress?

There are various mattress stores which sell goof quality memory foam mattresses at affordable rates. However, it is important that you first check mattress's comfortability and then go ahead with its purchase. In case you're looking for a mattress which can adjust to your body shape, memory foam is the best choice. However, it is important that before going ahead with anything, you check seller's reputation in the market.

There are several sellers of a memory foam mattress in the market. However, it is important that before going ahead with the mattress purchase, you check seller's reliability. You can refer to reviews of existing customers/users to check if the chosen mattress store sellers’ genuine products or not. Though there are several reputed mattress sellers in market, among all, Tempurpedic is the best. You can check Tempurpedic reviews before purchasing mattress from this seller/brand.

How to reduce off-gassing smell from a memory foam mattress?

Place the mattress in a ventilated area

It is important that before using your new memory foam mattress, you place it in a ventilated area such as porch or outdoors. Ventilation to your memory foam will ensure that VOC in your mattress reduces to a greater extent. Some air will ensure that your memory foam breathes properly and smell gets less noticeable. It has been found by an experiment conducted on memory foam mattresses that if kept for 24 hours in ventilated area, smell in these mattresses reduce by up to 60 percent.

Use baking soda

Baking soda works as a great natural deodorizer. After airing out your mattress for some time, sprinkle some baking soda on it. You can even place pillows and bed sheets for further reducing smell from your mattress. Keep the mattress this way for some time and then use vacuum cleaner for wiping out the baking soda from the mattress.

Give proper care to your mattress

It is important that you keep your mattress clean and fresh so that it doesn't emit smell. It is advisable to place your mattress in air when it's time of washing off the bedding. In case you're finding it difficult to carry your mattress again and again and place it outdoors, you can run your electric fan or ceiling fan at high speed for drying out the moisture from the mattress.

Place white vinegar in bedroom

In case, your bedroom smells due to moisture in your memory foam mattress, you can keep a bowl filled with white vinegar in your bedroom to remove odour. The vinegar will help in absorbing the smell and will thereby keep your mattress and room fresh.

To conclude, off-gassing is a normal problem which you might find in a memory foam mattress. However, you can use above tips for reducing smell.