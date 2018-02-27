MUMBAI: UK-based metals company Liberty House Group requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to uphold the validity of its bid for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. It may be noted that the bid was rejected by the interim resolution professional without opening on the grounds that it was submitted after the February 8 deadline. In its petition to the tribunal, the Sanjay Gupta-led firm contended that the bid was valid as it was submitted within the 270-day time frame stipulated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It also argued that the committee of creditors should have the

ultimate right to reject the bid and not the resolution professional.

Besides, Liberty House, JSW Steel and Tata Steel, too, submitted the bids for Bhushan Power, which carries a debt of about `37,000 crore to a consortium of lenders with PNB being the lead banker. It is also one of the 12 large companies that RBI identified in June 2017 for resolution under the IBC framework. As per the process, cases once admitted should be resolved within 270 days, failing which companies go into liquidation. Also, during the resolution process, promoters are stripped off the management control, while the resolution professional looks after the day-to-day affairs of the company.

As per reports, the liquidation value and the fair value for Bhushan Power have been fixed at `9,000 crore and `24,000 crore, respectively. Tata Steel appears to be the frontrunner with its `24,500 crore bid, while JSW Steel offered `13,000 crore. Negotiations are on and the final decision is likely by March 6.

Apart from Bhushan Power & Steel, Liberty House has also bid for Amtek Auto’s assets under the insolvency process.