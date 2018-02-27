Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in the United States
Firestar Diamond Inc, the flagship company of billionaire Nirav Modi who is at the centre of India's biggest-ever bank scam, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.
The company has listed assets and liabilities in the range of $50 million to $100 million, according to a court filing in the Southern District Of New York on Monday.
Indian state-run lender Punjab National Bank had earlier this month unearthed fraudulent transactions at one of its Mumbai branches, the amount of which could now be about $2 billion.
Modi, founder of Firestar Diamond, and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who owns Gitanjali Gems Ltd, are suspected of colluding with two employees from Punjab National Bank in the fraud.