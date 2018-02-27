NEW DELHI: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported fresh scam of Rs. 1251 crore by Gitanjali Gems, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

The PNB scam involves celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems.

In a statement, the CBI said, “The PNB has informed us that further scam of Rs 1,251 crore has been detected in respect to Gitanjali Gems. The CBI is now probing Rs. 12,636 crore in the PNB scam, up from Rs 11,421 crore.”

The statement added: “Usha Ananth, former Managing Director of PNB has been questioned in Mumbai in connection with the PNB Scam. Two serving General Managers (GMs) have also been called for questioning.”

The CBI also said that NS Kannan, executive director ICICI bank, is also being questioned. He is the leader of consortium of the bank that lent money of Gitanjali Group.

The CBI said, “A consortium more than 30 banks led by ICICI had lent Rs 5208 crore to Gitanjali Group of Companies in 2016. The ICICI Bank alone had given Rs. 773 crore loan. During raids and searches on Gitanjali Group of Companies owned by Mehul Choksi, documents with respect to this loan were found. To seek clarification about loans and whether this loan has turned NPA, executive director of ICICI NS Kanan is being examined.”