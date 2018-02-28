NEW DELHI: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is set to substantially increase its investment commitments in India, with officials stating that the bank has already approved $1.5 billion in loans for projects in India and that it might invest $200 million (around Rs 1,300 crore) in India’s first sovereign wealth fund — the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

The statements come the same day Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought more investment from the Beijing-headquartered multi-national body, stating that multilateral lending is needed to bridge the infrastructure gap in the Asian region. Jaitley was speaking at the curtain raiser event of AIIB’s third annual conference here.

While India had earlier debated joining the AIIB, it currently holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent).

During his address, Jaitley stated that India aspires to not only conventional infrastructure creation “but also rural infrastructure so that the quality of life, for those people can improve effectively”. With India being an active participant in the AIIB, Jaitley pointed out that the bank has started working effectively in less than three years.

“The bank has come of age within a limited period. There is a pipeline of many projects and the bank has been at a forefront of some of these active projects,” he said. “Asia needs to grow faster to bring up the standard of living of its own people and cover for the infrastructure deficit that they have,” said Jaitley.

Following Jaitley’s address, two seperate AIIB officials stated that India will get increased support from the AIIB going forward, with one possible investment set to come in the NIIF at around $200 million, according to AIIB president Jin Liqun, who also pointed out that the bank has committed over $1 billion in five infrastructure projects in India and proposes to take up 12 more, envisaging assistance of $3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, D J Pandian, the AIIB’s chief investment officer stated that they have already approved $1.5 billion in loans to India in 2018. These funds are set to be used for investment in India’s energy, roads and urban development projects.