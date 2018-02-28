NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case of bank fraud worth Rs 515.15 crores against RP Infosystem and its directors.

The company is located in West Bengal's Kolkata.

An FIR has been registered against company’s Directors Shivaji Panja, Kaustuv Ray, Vinay Bafna, vice-president (Finance) Debnath Pal, and unknown bank officials.

The case has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (both related to forgery) of the IPC and the criminal misconduct by a public servant.

In the month of June, according to reports, Panja was booked along with his two colleagues and his company RP Infosystems for allegedly cheating IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs 180.44 crore.

More details are awaited.