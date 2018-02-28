Enforcement Directorate arrests Subhiksha retail promoter in bank fraud case
By IANS | Published: 28th February 2018 06:37 PM |
Last Updated: 28th February 2018 07:42 PM
CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested R. Subramanian, the promoter of retail chain Subhiksha, in an alleged bank fraud case, an official said.
A case has been filed against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Subhiksha Trading Services Ltd operated grocery and drug retail outlets. Founded in 1997, the chain shut down in 2009.