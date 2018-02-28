NEW DELHI: Despite an improvement in macro-economic forecast, pay hikes in the upcoming appraisal cycle across industries in 2018 are likely to average 9.4 per cent, which is similar to last year, according to a new survey.

The survey notes that companies in India gave an average pay increase of 9.3 per cent during 2017 marking a departure from the double-digit increments given by industries since the inception of this study.

“Despite companies posting improved earnings, there has been a muted growth in pay hikes. Companies have become a little more cautious given the rise in competition,” Anandorup Ghose, partner at Aon India Consulting, told Express.

He said that in the past 20 years, an average pay hike used to be in 10-15 per cent range and it has been on a declining path since 2014. “Job-related schemes such as Skill India, Make-in-India have not had any fundamental change on the job market yet.

The coming years might also see a similar trend. “We do not see pay hike rates going up at the previous 12-15 per cent level in the foreseeable future,” Ghose noted. He added that the IT sector, which deploys a large chunk of workforce has seen the least growth in pay hike and has seen job cuts.

The attrition rate across the industry has come down significantly from 20 per cent range to 15.9 per cent in 2018, the study said.

Among sectors, professional services, consumer internet, life sciences, automotive and consumer products are likely to offer double-digit salary increases for 2018. Consumer internet companies, however, over the past 3 years have seen a significant drop of 250 basis points, from 12.9 per cent to 10.4 per cent projected for 2018.

The technology sector is projecting an average hike of 9.5 per cent in 2018, the survey noted.