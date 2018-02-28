Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, on Tuesday reported record return to the tune of $131 billion in 2017. The 2017 return was equal to 13.7 per cent, the Oslo-based investor said, compared with 6.9 per cent in the previous year. This is the first time since the fund was created at the end of the last century that it has made so much money in a single year, measured in kroner.

However, future return may be volatile as the fund has been growing its exposure to the stock market over the years, its CEO Yngve Slyngstad said.

The fund is also said to be the largest investor in the word, owning on average 1.4 per cent of the world’s listed stocks. “The fund’s cumulative return since inception has passed 4,000-billion kroner. One out of four kroner of return was generated in 2017, after a very strong year for the fund,” Slyngstad said.

The fund’s stock portfolio rose 19.4 per cent in the year, while fixed-income investments gained 3.3 per cent and real-estate grew 7.5 per cent. It held 66.6 per cent in stocks at the end of 2017, 30.8 per cent in bonds and 2.6 per cent in real-estate.

According to reports, its biggest equity investments in 2017 were Apple, Nestle and Royal Dutch Shell, while its largest fixed-income holdings were US, Japanese and German government bonds.