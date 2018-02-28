India has one of the most liberal markets in the world with most sectors open for foreign investment and over 90 per cent approvals happening through the automatic route, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India has one of the most liberal markets in the world with most sectors open for foreign investment and over 90 per cent approvals happening through the automatic route, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the India-Korea Business Summit organised jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, the PM sought to woo Korean business to invest in India, saying the country offers a stable business environment and the government is working to remove arbitrariness in decision-making.

“India is now ready for business. India is now a free destination for enterprise. You will not find such a free and growing market anywhere in the world,” he said.

South Korea is one of India’s major trade partners with bilateral trade estimated to have crossed $20 billion last year. There are about 500 Korean companies operating in India. With strong presence in the mass segment of consumer durables, Korean brands such as LG and Samsung have made inroads into Indian households.

Despite these positives, Modi noted that Korea ranks only 16th in FDI equity inflows into India, which means there is plenty of scope for Korean companies to invest in India.

Citing the ease with which one can do business in India, Modi said, “There is practically no requirement of government approval for investments in manufacturing sector except for the defence sector.”

To Korean companies looking to do business with India, he highlighted the fact that the government has moved towards a low tax regime. “In the last two years, we have moved towards a low tax regime on corporate side where we have lowered the tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for new investments and smaller ventures.”