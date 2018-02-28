Know your needs before sourcing for finances

Find out the available funding options at disposal

Compare the offerings from different lenders

Perfect your pitch to seal the deal

You may have a dream to be your own boss. You want to create something of your own. But you are not sure of success and want to have experience before betting your life on it. So many times, so many would-be business man stop in the step. But there is a business opportunity that can provide the benefit of two worlds. You can start a venture of your own with shared risk. Yes, we are talking about Franchise.

You need to do lots of ground work, scan the market, find the right franchise and then you will have one important job left. You need to find the right financing option. Don’t worry; it is not as hard as it sounds. Read on to know the secret of matching the right financing for your franchise.

Specify your needs

Before approaching to any financer, you need to evaluate what exactly your needs are. How much money do you need? Is it term loan or working capital loan you are looking for? Many financial institutions ask for collateral before providing any credit facility. Do you have enough collateral to offer?

However, in Bajaj Finserv business loan are provided based on your credit score and no collateral is required for that.

Know the options available

Unlike past, the modern market has various source of funding. There are commercial banks as well as Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), angel investors, venture capitalists, crowdfunding, etc.

However, before selecting which source to tap you need to do an extensive study of the option. It may be beneficial for you two mix and match among the options. Make a cost benefit analysis before taking any decision.

Compare the offerings

Even after you have selected the lender, your task is not over. Invariably every lender has quite a big bouquet of products on offer. The terms and conditions, particularly the fine prints are different for each product. Evaluate the products to find the best match for your need.

For example, Bajaj Finserv offers business loan for franchise flexi loan facility where you get a pre-defined loan limit up to Rs. 30.00 Lakhs from where you can withdraw funds as and when required. Interest is only charged on the amount utilised, unlike term loans from banks where interest is charged on the entire amount.

Perfect your pitch

Understand this, the lenders are giving you own money by taking a risk. They will be very keen to find if you will be able to repay the amount or not. Your business pitch needs to be strong enough to impress them. Do not put unrealistic options. Your assumptions must be feasible and sustainable. More importantly your pitch should be able to show the financer your dreams and strategy.

Dedication and Hard work ensures most of your struggle. What is left can be achieved by proper financing. Bajaj Finserv offers an excellent product for franchise with bare minimum documentation.