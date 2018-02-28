KOLKATA: Union minister Smriti Irani has called for an improvement in raw jute quality so that the Indian industry is able to compete with neighbouring Bangladesh.

For the purpose, farmers will have to be given good seeds which would also raise productivity and their income level, the textile minister said at an ICC event here last evening.

Irani, who also holds the I&B portfolio, said India was not able to compete with Bangladesh in diversified jute products.

"This is a pressure on the jute industry here and the issues are related to the quality of raw jute. The quality can be improved by using good quality seeds," she said.

The minister also urged the industry to pay the dues of the labourers. It would make the industry to pick up any amount of government orders it wanted. Irani also advocated the use of jute in building road infrastructure.