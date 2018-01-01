The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on a glass door at a showroom in New Delhi. (File photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 10.3 percent rise in its monthly sales for December.

According to the company, its total sales including exports during the month under review rose to 130,066 units from 117,908 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 130,066 units in December 2017, growing 10.3 percent over the same period of last fiscal," the auto major said in a statement.

"This includes 119,286 units in the domestic market and 10,780 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 117,908 units in December 2016."

The company's December domestic sales edged higher by 12.1 percent to 119,286 units from 106,414 units.

However, exports dipped by 6.2 percent, with 10,780 units that were shipped out during last month, up from 11,494 units sold abroad in December 2016.