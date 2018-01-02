MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices was trading flat during Tuesday afternoon.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 21.74 points or 0.06 per cent lower.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading flat at 6.85 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 10,442.40 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 33,913.55 points, was trading at 33,791.01 points (at 1.25 p.m.), lower 21.74 points or 0.06 per cent from the previous day's close at 33,812.75 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 33,964.14 points and a low of 33,723.26 points in the trade so far.



