CHENNAI:Flagging concerns about the proposed US law — Protect and Grow American Jobs -- Nasscom cautioned that the Bill is riddled with “onerous conditions” and lays “unprecedented obligations” on Indian IT firms.According to Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar, the formulation has conditions which are extremely onerous making it very difficult for people to not just get visas but also on how they can be used. The industry body would hold talks with the Senators, Congressmen and the administration over the next few weeks on the proposed legislation. “In the next couple of months, we expect to have interactions once again with the US authorities,” he added.

The Bill proposes new restrictions to prevent abuse and misuse of H-1B visas. It tightens the definition of visa- dependent companies, and imposes fresh restrictions in terms of minimum salary and movement of talent. Apart from prescribing higher minimum wages, the Bill places the onus on clients that they will certify that the visa holder is not displacing an existing employee for a tenure of 5-6 years.

The Bill has been passed by the House Judiciary Committee and is now headed for the US Senate. “We do not know the exact timeline but we have been told it will come up early 2018,” he said.

Stressing that the new visa bill proposed by the Trump administration will surely intensify the troubles of Indian IT companies, Chandrashekhar said that “in the name of protecting American jobs, this has been applied only to the so called visa-dependent companies that translates to Indian companies”.

Ever since the Trump era began, Chandrashekhar pointed out that the use of visas by Indian IT firms has fallen by 50 per cent in the past two years and that the number now stands below 10,000.

“It is below 10,000, which is a minuscule fraction of 85,000 visas (H-1B visas) issued every year... how such onerous restrictions on 12-15 per cent of the visas that are being issued protect American workers, certainly defies logic,” he said.The Bill also proposes to raise the minimum wage substantially to about $100,000 if the company has to be exempted from the labour certification requirements, Chandrashekhar explained.