MUMBAI: The first day of the new year was a mixed bag as State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reduced its base rate but the government ended subscription to the popular 8 per cent Government Savings Bonds, 2003, with immediate effect.

The bond was open for subscription from April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of six years. There was no upper limit for investment. Many senior citizens looking for fixed income had invested in the bond after interest rates on bank fixed deposits dropped below 8 per cent. Last week, the Finance Ministry had cut interest rate on various small saving schemes by 0.2 per cent.

The cheer though came from SBI, which brought down its base rate to 8.65 per cent from 8.95 per cent. It is expected to benefit about 80 lakh, largely existing customers, who are not under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate. SBI has also decided to extend the ongoing waiver on home loan processing fee till March 31 for new customers and others looking to switch their existing loans to SBI.

“The reduction in base rate is a New Year gift to the bank’s loyal customers as a large number of consumers who have their loans linked to base rate will be benefited by a decrease in rates,” said P K Gupta, MD, SBI. He added that the cut was part of the bank’s efforts to ensure transmission of reduction in the policy rates in the recent past.