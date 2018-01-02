Sensex, Nifty close little changed ahead of corporate results
By Reuters | Published: 02nd January 2018 04:10 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 04:10 PM
MUMBAI: Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of corporate results next week, while oil retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell after crude prices strengthened.
The benchmark BSE index ended flat at 33,812.26, while the broader NSE index closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,442.20.
BPCL closed 2.5 percent lower.