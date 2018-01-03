NEW DELHI: Led by increase in fresh orders and manufacturing output, India’s factory activity in December 2017 accelerated to the fastest pace since December 2012, according to The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released on Tuesday.

PMI, compiled by IHS Markit, is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance. The index rose to 54.7 in December 2017 from November’s 52.6, making it the fifth consecutive month of PMI staying above 50.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity while one below 50 shows an overall decrease.

According to PMI, the manufacturing sector ended year 2017 on a positive note with “operating conditions improving at the strongest rate in five years”. The report also highlighted the overall upturn, which was supported by the sharpest increase in output and new orders since December 2012 and October 2016, respectively.

Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report, said that new orders helped the index improve, which is also a sign of recovering of the sector. “Strong business performance was underpinned by the fastest expansions in output and new orders since December 2012 and October 2016, respectively,” Dodhia said, adding “Anecdotal evidence pointed to stronger market demand from home and international markets.”

However, there was a note of caution as the challenge remains for the sector. “The sector continues to face some turbulence as delayed customer payments contributed to greater volumes of outstanding work. On the price front, goods and services tax (GST) continued to lead to greater raw material costs, with input cost inflation accelerating to the sharpest since April,” Dodhia said.

She added, “Challenges remain as the economy adjusts to recent shocks, but the overall upturn was robust compared to the trend observed for the survey history. This outlook was shared by the manufacturing community as sentiment picked-up to the strongest in three months amid expected improvements in market conditions over the next 12 months.”

The survey also showed an increase in domestic demand. The new orders sub-index, a proxy for domestic demand, rose to 56.8 in December, which was the highest since October 2016.