MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,929.61 points and touched a high of 33,970.61 points and a low of 33,885.22 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 33,812.26 points.

The Sensex is trading at 33,907.83 points up by 95.57 points or 0.28 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,482.65 points after closing at 10,442.20 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,474.45 points in the morning.