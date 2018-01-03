NEW YORK: Global giants Amazon and Microsoft, who had announced a partnership in August 2017 to integrate Alexa and Cortana digital assistants, are yet to roll out their smart assistant partnership.

The companies had said that the cross-platform features would be made available by the end of 2017, but they are yet to announce the same.

According to The Verge, the deal made available Amazon and Microsoft's digital assistants on each other's platforms; allowing users to access Microsoft's Cortana assistant on Amazon Echo, or Alexa on any Windows 10 PC.

While Microsoft and Amazon had formed a close partnership, founder and chief executive officer, Amazon, Jeff Bezos had also welcomed Apple and Google to offer similar integration, saying that he would support it.

"There are going to be multiple successful intelligent agents, each with access to different sets of data and with different specialized skill areas," Bezos had said in a press statement.

"Together, their strengths will complement each other," he had added.

Chief executive officer, Microsoft, Satya Nadella had also appeared to welcome the idea of collaboration with Apple and Google.

"Hopefully, they’ll be inspired by it," he had said in an interview to The New York Times.