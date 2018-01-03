NEW DELHI: A day after it said the subscription of 8 per cent Government Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 would be closed effective January 2, the finance ministry clarified on Tuesday saying it would not be closed but the interest rate on such papers would be reduced to 7.75 per cent.

On Monday, the ministry had said, “Government of India (GoI) announced here today that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Tuesday, the 02nd January, 2018.”

To clear the air, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra tweeted on Tuesday, “The 8 per cent Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. 8 per cent Scheme is being replaced by 7.75 per cent Savings Bonds Scheme.”

In 2003, the government had come out with bonds offering eight per cent interest to encourage retail investors to invest. The bond was open for subscription from April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of six years and no upper limit for investment. These taxable bonds are meant for individual other than non-resident Indians. The decision to reduce the interest rate of the bond comes at a time of declining interest rate in other saving instruments such as the post office small saving schemes and public provident fund by 0.2 per cent.