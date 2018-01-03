MUMBAI: In one of the largest capital expenditure programmes globally in the oil & gas sector, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has commissioned the world’s largest refinery off-gas cracker (ROGC) complex at Jamnagar.

“RIL has successfully commissioned and achieved design throughput of the world’s first ever and largest Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC) complex of 1.5 mtpa capacity along with downstream plants and utilities,” the company said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

ROGC uses off-gases from RIL’s two refineries at Jamnagar as feedstock. It is part of the $11-billion capital expenditure RIL had announced in one of the largest brown-field expansion of energy and petrochemical projects globally.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, of RIL, said: “The world’s first ROGC and downstream plants mark a paradigm shift in the profitability and sustainability of RIL’s petrochemicals business. The ROGC complex is built on our core philosophy of deep feedstock integration to establish

Industry leading cost and efficiency benchmarks.”

According to RIL, the ROGC complex has a unique configuration as it uses off-gases from RIL’s two refineries at Jamnagar as feedstock. “This innovative approach of integration with refineries provides a sustainable cost advantage, making ROGC competitive with respect to the crackers in Middle-East and North America which have feedstock cost advantage.”

“The unique configuration with sustainable cost advantage, competitive project schedule, lower capital cost and incident-free flawless start-up makes ROGC complex as one of the best executed project globally from concept to commissioning,” it noted.