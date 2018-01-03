NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday issued rules for interconnectivity. The regulator, in its report titled ‘Telecom Interconnection Regulations 2018’ has mandated the service providers to enter into interconnection agreement “on a non-discriminatory basis” within 30 days of receiving network connectivity request from another operator. The rules will come into effect from February 1.

According to the rules, if any service provider violates the norms, hefty penalty up to Rs 1 lakh per day per licensed service area may be levied. The rules include norms for crafting network connectivity agreements, provisioning of such connectivity among operators at initial stages, augmentation of Points of Interconnect, applicable rates or charges, disconnection of ports, and financial disincentive on interconnection issues.

The step-by-step provision for operators to follow the interconnection agreement comes in the backdrop of one operator raising question against the other for not providing it ports. Earlier, Reliance Jio had accused other players of not providing it sufficient Points of Interconnect leading to massive call failures on its network, while the latter blamed free calls offered by Jio for network congestion.

In its initial days, Jio had faced problems in providing clear voice service to its customers. On the need for such a regulation, Trai said that international experience shows that interconnection is not made available freely by an incumbent to its competitors in a competitive market. It noted that incumbents generally seek to limit competition by way of refusing to interconnect or by offering interconnection at a price or on stringent terms that make it difficult for a new entrant to compete. It is also not uncommon for incumbents to try to “sabotage the new entrant by providing it a lower quality interconnection service than the incumbent provides to itself”, Trai observed.