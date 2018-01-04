Redmi 5a sale: Xiaomi Redmi phones have been tremendously popular with the Indian smartphone users in the last couple of years. Redmi 5A is the newest phone to join the brigade and it’s going to be on sale on Flipkart on 4 January 2018.

If you wish to get your hands on the new Redmi 5A on the flash sale on Flipkart or on mi.com, you need to be alacritous and understand a couple of important things. The phones, as you must already know, are in huge demand. A lot of consumers will be trying their luck to get the phone at the same time. So if you want to get the phone before somebody else beats you to it, you have to be a bit smart and know this simple trick.

Buy Redmi 5A on the Flash Sale using this Simple Trick

All you have to do is follow the below steps:

Complete the registration process for the Redmi 5A Flash Sale on Flipkart or on mi.com. Once you are done with the registration, you will be eligible for the Flash Sale. Install the following extension on your Chrome Browser.

You can also do it on your smartphone. Click on the following link for more details.

3. Go to the options on our extension and subscribe to Redmi 5A ‘Sale Alert’. Click here to do so. You can also do this by right-clicking on the Buyhatke logo on the Chrome bar and clicking on options.

4. Ensure your Chrome browser is open and you are logged in to Flipkart. Also ensure your internet connection is working well before the sale begins.

5. Ensure the Chrome extension is not disabled during the sale. The extension will open a new tab of Redmi 5A product page and it will automatically add the phone into the cart when the sale begins.

6. Do not close the tab at any cost.

This simple trick will help you get your Redmi 5A phone without any hassles. All it takes is a few seconds. Thousands of people have got their hands on the new Redmi 5A using our extension and the app. Do not miss this opportunity to buy the ‘Desh ka Smartphone.’

The Redmi 5A has a powerful processor, a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, with 2GB RAM. It has an internal memory of 16GB, which is expandable up to 256GB with a micro-SD card. The smartphone runs on the latest version of Android 7.1 (Nougat), supports 4G LTE and VoLTE. The phone comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAH.

The user interface is brilliant and comes with a lot of fancy colours, animations, and themes. The MiUI 9 Beta offers everything you'd expect from a fully-functional operating system.

For a meagre Rs.5,999, Redmi 5A is worth buying.