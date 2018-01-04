NEW DELHI: Smartphone accessories firm Videocon Hi5 today announced an exclusive partnership with e-commerce firm Flipkart for the sale of its products.

"Online is a very important channel, and clearly mobile accessories segment, approximately 50 per cent sales happen online, and Flipkart was our obvious choice," Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali said in a statement.

In the first phase of this tie up, Videocon Hi5 will offer accessories like smartphone power banks and chargers.

Subsequently, it will other products including smartphone cables, headphones and bluetooth speakers.

***** Home Credit India crosses 5 million customers mark * Non-banking financial company Home Credit India Finance today said it has crossed the 5 million customers mark in five years of its operations in the country.

"In 2016, Home Credit crossed the 1-million customers mark driven by pan-India expansion across major markets, a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience. The company added another 4 million customers last year," Home Credit said in a statement.

The company currently has over 20,000 customer touch points in more than 90 cities in 20 states across India.