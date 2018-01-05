The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on opened higher on Friday.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 33,969.64 points on Thursday, opened higher at 34,021.27 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 34,090.14 points, up by 120.50 points, or 0.35 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,504.80 points, was quoting at 10,531.30 points, up by 26.50 points or 0.25 per cent.

After three sessions of losses, the key Indian equity indices on Thursday recovered from the lows to close in the green as positive global cues, along with inflow of foreign funds and healthy buying in consumer durables, capital goods and metal stocks, lifted investors' risk-taking appetite.

The Sensex was up by 176.26 points or 0.52 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,995.40 points and a low of 33,802.13 points. The Nifty too was up by 61.60 points or 0.59 per cent.

On Friday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.36 per cent, Hang Seng up by 0.15 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 1 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.23 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.18 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.32 per cent at the closing on Thursday.