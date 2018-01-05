NEW DELHI: The government does not propose to introduce a system of single window clearance for industries by relaxing the environmental protection laws, the Lok Sabha was told today.

Minister of State for environment Mahesh Sharma said that the government also does not propose to amend the environment protection laws to promote major projects.

"The government does not proposes to amend the environment protection laws so as to promote major projects.

"The government does not propose to introduce a system for single window clearance for industries all over the country by relaxing the environmental protection laws," he said.

However, he maintained that to bring more transparency in the environment, forest and wildlife approval processes for development projects, the ministry has rolled out a single window system for submission of application from July, 2014 at the central level.

It also rolled out a single window system for submission of application from July 2015 at state level in the state Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and on June 18, 2016 at district level in the District level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (DEIAA).

Environment ministry is the nodal ministry for implementation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 for enforcing environmental protection, he said.

Asked whether the government has conducted any study regarding the functioning of the green tribunal, he replied in the negative.

He said the structure, procedure and functioning of National Green Tribunal are governed by the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 and the National Green Tribunal (Manner of Appointment of Judicial and Expert Members Salaries, Allowances and other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chairperson and other Members and Procedure for Inquiry) Rules, 2010.

"There is no amendment proposed in the Constitution and functions of the National Green Tribunal.

"The relevant provisions under the NGT Act, 2010 have been amended vide Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualifications, Experience and other Conditions of Service of Members) Rules, 2017 notified on 01.06.2017 by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance under the Finance Act, 2017," he said.