MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it would introduce the new Rs 10 banknote under the new Mahatma Gandhi Series, showcasing India's cultural heritage and with added security features. The central bank has already redesigned Rs 50 notes, introduced a new denomination Rs 200, in addition to Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes under the new series.

According to sources, RBI is expected to introduce a redesigned Rs 100 note, the printing of which will likely start in April.

The new Rs 10 note, which will enter circulation shortly via bank branches, is slightly smaller in width than the current note, which continues to be legal tender. The incoming note is chocolate brown in colour and bears the historic Konark Sun temple motif, along with the Swachh Bharat logo.

It may be recalled that the new florescent blue Rs 50 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi Series, though has added security features, is not visually-impaired friendly and as per reports, is unlikely to be dispensed via ATMs. A public interest litigation was filed seeking withdrawal and the Delhi High Court has scheduled the hearing on January 31.

The Rs 200 note introduced in August, is currently available in RBI offices and banks as ATMs are being calibrated. Banks are likely to spend over Rs 100 crore to recalibrate the estimated 2.4 lakh ATMs across the country and the process could take up to six months.