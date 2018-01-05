Ripple Price INR: Ripple Price in India (XRP to INR)

The market capitalization of Ripple is now catching up in India. Given that the growth rate in the past few days in January 2018 has been more than 49%.Indian investors are now looking at alternative digital investment choices other than bitcoin, which is one of the reasons that Ripple has been garnering a lot of attention in the Indian markets. Also Ripple’s price has been witnessing an upsurge in the recent months. Ripple team has collaborated with the World’s biggest banks to work upon payment infrastructure. Overall, Ripple’s promising technology and it’s growing network with financial institutions proves that it is good long term investment choice.

Check complete trends and analysis of Ripple price in India for Last few days

Check here >>> Ripple price inr

How to buy Ripple in India?

BitBns is the best place to Buy Ripple in India. The first step of registration will not be a problem. You must first click Sign Up to register your account. You will then need to provide your email and create a username and password. For more security, we advise you to use a complex password. This will protect you from any hacking attempt. Once you have validated, you will receive an email on the address you provided. This email contains a link that will allow you to confirm your registration and on which you must click.

Check here to Buy >>> Buy Ripple in India

(Also get more details about First Indian Ripple flash sale by visiting above link. Get free XRP’s by participating in above first indian ripple flash sale,)

Why buy Ripple?

At present, the XRP is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on different exchanges.

Designed to compete or even replace Swift with the global banking network, Ripple Labs offers an extremely robust technology that is poised to revolutionize the entire banking system. The purchase of Ripple can therefore be considered as an excellent long-term investment rather than as an object of daily trading.

Currently very low, the value of the XRP is expected to grow for the next 10 years, and buying Ripple could be part of your best investment of the decade.

How to buy Ripple in International Exchange Platforms?

To buy XRP, you need to switch to an exchange platform. Two solutions are available to you:

Buy XRP in FIAT currency (euros, dollars, Swiss francs, etc.).

Buy Bitcoin, then exchange it for XRP.

BitBns verification levels

Once your account is validated, its verification level is Tier 0 and you can only trade cryptocurrencies online. To make a deposit, you will need to validate Tiers 1 and 2 while Tiers 3 and 4 allow you to increase the deposit limits. Here is the information needed to complete the different levels of verification.

For Tier 1, you must add your full name, date of birth and place of residence.

For Tier 2, you must provide your full mailing address.

For Tier 3, you must provide a copy of a piece of identification and proof of recent domicile.

For Tier 4, you must complete and sign a form and meet the KYC requirements by providing photocopies of your PAN Card/ Aadhar Card and proof of address.

Make a deposit on BitBns:

Once you have given all the necessary information and have been validated, all you have to do is deposit money into your BitBns account. For this, the easiest method to use is the bank transfer via NEFT/RTGS/IMPS. The transfer will be made within 48 hours.

Buy Ripple in India on BitBns

On the BitBns platform, you will have a large choice of cryptocurrencies. You must then select the Trade tab, then click New Order. Once you have found the offer that suits you, you just have to validate to complete the transaction.

For our Investors: BitBns had rolled out a massive sale wherein our investors incurred 0% transaction fee on their purchases made for various cryptocurrencies here. And this offer is until January 31st 2018 for Ripple.Please find the link here to start purchasing Ripple with BitBnS.