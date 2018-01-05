2017 has been an amazing year for Smartphone industry. From Redmi Note 4 to iPhone X, we have seen smartphones growing in all aspects, whether its power, design or innovative features.

There is a lot of excitement related to the future smartphones & their respective developments. Today, we bring you the 5 most awaited and the most exciting phones which are going to be unveiled in 2018. So, let’s not wait any more and see what is there for us in 2018:

The 2018 iPhone

The most exciting thing about the 2018 iPhone is that no one knows what Apple’s strategy is for 2018. Will we see iPhone 9, or will we see continuation of iPhone X series only, nothing is clear as of now.

However, we can expect the alleged iPhone 9 to be inspired a lot by iPhone X. Face ID and thinner bezels are definitely expected. From iPhone 6 to iPhone 8, the design philosophy of Apple’s mainstream iPhones has not changed a lot, and that’s why it is hugely expected that this time we will see a fresher design. Though not a lot has been heard from Apple’s side till now, therefore, the only thing we can be sure of as of now is that the new iPhone is going to get a lot of things from iPhone X. Whatever Apple is going to do, it is quite certain that we are going to see something very exciting this year.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung has been delighting its fans from past 3 years. Galaxy S6, S7 and S8 have been coming with amazing features (and looks as well) and have grabbed the attention of almost everyone in the smartphone world. The Korean giant is actually the real trend setter of bezel-less screens in smartphones and we can definitely expect some new trends being set by Samsung this year.

The tradition of coming with 2 versions of its flagship smartphone is likely to continue, and in 2018 we will see both Galaxy S9 and S9+. However, a not so good news is that like S8, the S9 will continue to have a single camera equipped with it, and not a dual one. It will be exciting to see that what innovation Samsung will introduce this year. Coupled with Snapdragon 845 processor, Samsung’s new flagship phone is set to be a blockbuster in 2018.

Google Pixel 3

Google has revamped its smartphone strategy with the launch of Pixel series in 2016, but has not been able to create any huge impact. Both Pixel (1st) and Pixel 2 have been good devices, but lacked in one or two aspects and thus have not been able to give a lot of worries to Samsung or Apple.

This year, we can see a better smartphone coming up from Google, The Pixel 3. Google has been very strong on basics of smartphones, like Camera, Speed and Battery but has not been able to deliver that X factor that can give huge sales. Even this year, Google’s Pixel 2 is a good phone overall, but its design has let down many of Google’s fans. Therefore, We might just see a bezel-less design on Pixel 3. The device is expected to have other changes in design as well, as HTC will be the brain behind these. Also, the devices are expected to come with Android 9.0, which is probably the best thing about Google devices.

It is also highly probably that RAM of flagship phone will be increased to 6GB. Other rumors suggest that Google is going to stick to its 18:9 pOLED display along with waterproof feature of its phone.

Nokia 9

The forgotten giant has hit the global market with a flurry of devices. From Nokia 2 to Nokia 8, the world has witnessed a power packed entry of the Finnish firm. In 2018, Nokia is expected to fill the last vacancy in its line up of devices with Nokia 9. Finally, we are going to see a fully fledged flagship phone from Nokia.

The device is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM, Snapdragon 845 processor and internal memory of 64 or 128 GB. The device will come with all the exciting features that are there in Nokia 8, like the dual camera setup and OZO 360 degree audio. However, no clue has been received regarding the design of the phone, but we would surely love to see a bezel-less phone from Nokia.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus has been the darling of Indian users and has really proved to be a real flagship killer in India. Still we haven’t got enough of its latest launch, OnePlus 5T, and already there are rumors that we will get to see OnePlus 6 in March this year.

The latest device is expected to come with some notable changes. First major change is that OnePlus might just introduce an under-display fingerprint sensor. Many have been demanding it and the company is ready to fulfill it. Another change, and a big one, is that OnePlus 6 may come with Face Recognition feature, just like the iPhone X. It is a widespread rumor that the Shenzhen-based company has been successful in developing this technology, and thus raising worries for Apple. Apart from this, not a lot has been heard about the design or variants of the new phone, however, it is quite likely that the bezel-less design along with 6GB RAM in the base variant will continue. Dual-SIM and Dual-camera setups are also expected.

Final Words:

With end of 2017, there comes the year 2018 in which we might see more ground-breaking technologies in Smartphones. While 2017 has been the year of bezel-less displays and dual cameras, the year 2018 might just take these to the next level.