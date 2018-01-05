MUMBAI: Private carrier Vistara today announced expansion of its network by adding the second daily direct flight between Delhi and Chennai, and a direct service between Chennai and Port Blair, from February 15 and March respectively.

The Tatas and Singapore Airlines-promoted Vistara said these two flights increases it network to 22 cities and the bookings are already open on these new sectors.

While the Delhi-Chennai operations will begin from February 15, the one between Chennai and Port Blair will be starting from March 1, the airline said in a statement.

The airline already operates a daily direct flight between the national capital where it is based and Chennai, and the same will be doubled from March 1.

The airline is offering a one-way ticket in the Delhi-Chennai sector at Rs 3,099 and in the Chennai-Port Blair sector at Rs 3,699.

Within three years of operations, Vistara has expanded to 22 cities offering over 700 weekly flights, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320s. since launch the full service airline has ferried more than 7 million customers.