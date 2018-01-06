The Credit Enhancement Fund proposed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the last Budget may be operational by the end of this fiscal. The fund will help raise credit rating of bonds floated by infrastructure companies and facilitate investments from long-term investors.

“We had a meeting on Thursday with RBI and credit rating agencies. We hope to launch this fund within this financial year. Mechanics are being worked out,” Kumar V Pratap, joint secretary (infrastructure policy and finance) in the finance ministry said, speaking at an event organised by India Infrastructure Finance Company here on Friday.

The fund will be anchored by IIFCL. “To ease the flow of institutional credit to infrastructure projects, what the government has been thinking in this regard is credit enhancement. IIFCL is playing a lead role in that proposed institution,” he added.

Raising the credit rating of these companies would help easier access to institutional financing, he said. IIFCL deputy MD Sanjeev Kaushik said RBI has agreed to most of the suggestions and the final guidelines on Credit Enhancement Fund should come out soon.