NEW DELHI: The latest estimates on per capita income for the current fiscal year (2017-18) see income growth decreasing for Indian citizens. Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday project net per capita income growth for the year at 8.3 per cent, down from a growth of 9.7 per cent in 2016-17.

According to the CSO’s first Advance Estimates, the pace at which the national income grows will slow down, both in real and constant price terms, in fiscal year 2017-18. So will GDP growth at 6.5 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent the previous year.

“The per capita income in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2017-18 is likely to attain a level of Rs 86,660 as compared to Rs 82,269 for the year 2016-17,” the CSO said.

Calculated on the basis of current prices too, income growth is seen slowing. The per capita net national income during 2017-18 is estimated to be Rs 1,11,782, growing by 8.3 per cent compared to Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-17 growing at 9.7 per cent.

According to analysts, the dip in income growth for the year is being fuelled by several factors, including slowing GDP growth and disruptions in the form of GST and demonetisation. As per CSO advance estimates, annual GDP growth is expected to slow to its lowest (6.5%) since the current central government came to power. GDP growth was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, 8 per cent in FY15-16 and 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

The CSO also released other data, pegging India’s national income (at current prices) at Rs 147.11 lakh crore during 2017-18 “as against Rs 134.08 lakh crore for the year 2016-17”. “In terms of growth rates, the national income registered a growth rate of 9.7 per cent in 2017-18 as against the previous year’s growth rate of 11.0 per cent,” CSO said.

The department will release the Second Advance Estimates of national income for the current fiscal year on February 28.