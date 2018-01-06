NEW DELHI: The government has collected over Rs 38,000 crore as GST compensation cess between July and November of last year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley submitted in Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Jaitley also gave details on the share of the collection disbursed to the states.

Under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, a cess is levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods to make good the loss suffered by the states on account of roll out of the new indirect tax regime. This is levied on top of the highest tax rate of 28 per cent on these goods.

“The government through GST compensation cess has collected a revenue of Rs 38,073 crore for July-November,” Jaitley said, “Of this, Rs 7,201 crore was collected for the month of July, Rs 7,850 crore (August), Rs 8,014 crore (September), Rs 7,160 crore (October), Rs 7,848 crore (November).” Of the amount collected, the Centre has released Rs 24,500 crore to the states to compensate for losses suffered between July-October on account of the rollout of the new indirect tax regime.

Karnataka got the highest compensation from the Centre at Rs 3,271 crore, followed by Gujarat (Rs 2,282 crore) and Punjab (Rs 2,098 crore). The other states that required substantial compensation include Rajasthan (Rs 1,911 crore), Bihar (Rs 1,746 crore), Uttar Pradesh (1,520 crore), West Bengal (Rs 1,008 crore), and Odisha (Rs 1,020 crore).