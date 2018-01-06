NEW DELHI: Minister for Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, will chair the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion on January 8 in New Delhi.

The council, which deliberates on creating a framework for making the states active partners in boosting exports, will discuss various issues including falling exports to the ASEAN, ahead of the visit of state heads of 10 ASEAN countries, who will be present in the country to participate in the Republic Day function.

According to sources, the minister will also discuss with the states various infrastructure projects like Smart Cities Mission and highway project, where the government seeks investment from foreign investors.

The council was constituted on July 3, 2015 to ensure a continuous dialogue with states and Union territories on measures for providing an international trade enabling environment, the commerce ministry stated.