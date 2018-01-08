NEW DELHI: e-Distribution platform for bulk buying, selling for brands, retailers, wholesalers, corporate companies B2BAdda.com on Monday announced its plans to invest Rs. 15 million to expand its Experience Zones base to 20 by 2018.

After launching its first experience zone in June 2017, B2BAdda.com invested Rs. 8 million in the offline zones enabling its customers to have a hands-on experience with the products before buying them.

The brand plans to provide its customers with 12 more Experience Zones by the end of the year.

With the presence of its experience zones in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Cochin, Ludhiana, and Bhopal each, the brand recently launched its 9th Experience Zone in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 6th Jan 2018, making it the first Indian online B2B platform to have created such a network.

The experience zones are of many advantages to the Business customer who travels daily to the B2B market to get products and deals; the brand is offering the same services at his doorsteps.

These experience zones also form a key element of their Expansion Strategy as the company plans to expand their reach in the nooks and corners of the country and empower manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and customers, who are otherwise fragmented in the diversified physical market, to gather under one technology platform to conduct transactions more efficiently than conventional systems.

“We aim to bring the majority of the offline B2B transactions under the umbrella of digitization by training, helping, and consulting our business customers in making B2B transactions online. We aim to launch 50 Experience Zones in top 50 cities in India by 2020,” said founder B2BAdda.com, Yogesh Bhatia.

“Customers can come and know about B2BAdda, obtain information on how to use the website and app, and get the registration done for daily product offers and make bulk purchases as now, India is now switching from offline distribution network to e-Distribution,” added Bhatia.

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market is gradually maturing across the world, whereas in India it is still at the nascent stage. Experts have predicted that India’s B2B industry will be worth Rs 45 lakh crore by 2020.

Since 2014, the Government of India has announced various initiatives namely, Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Skill India and Innovation Fund. The timely and effective implementation of such programmes is supporting the e-commerce growth in the country.

