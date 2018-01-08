Your humble Fixed Deposits (FD) appear unglamorous amid falling interest rates and increasing penetration of modern alternatives like the Mutual Funds (MFs).

FDs are also shedding the ‘safety’ tag, thanks to the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill that won’t dip into household deposits to bail-in failing banks, but can convert them into bonds, preventing you from cashing out in case of a bank run.

Still financial advisors aren’t writing off FDs, reasoning that the traditional tool continues to have an edge. Here’s why. That FDs turn i n negative returns (inflation adjusted) may cease and positive gains are a possibility if not now, at least in future.

Thanks to RBI’s inflation-targeting Monetary Policy Committee, which for the first time in history is tasked to keep inflation range bound. It means, prices, in all likelihood, will rise at four per cent per annum with a band of two per cent on either side.

According to Bank of England, central banks rarely have interest rates more than three per cent above inflation. By this yardstick, assuming inflation peaks to four per cent, the prevailing deposit rates at 6-7 per cent though doesn’t give a bang for your buck (which is what MFs promise), but nevertheless offer decent returns.

Two, FDs, perhaps are the only instrument allowing flexibility. MFs come with a lock-in period (typically three years) making them somewhat unattractive, not to mention the attached risk. Liquid MFs don’t have exit caps, but there’s a catch. If the market’s doing well when you exit, decent returns are assured, but if it’s the other way, even your principal is at risk.

Other savings schemes like the National Savings Certificate, PPF, EPFO, government bonds all have slightly higher interest rates than FDs, but they all come with lock-in periods, unlike FDs, where you exit at will, with earned interest as a bonus, allow you to take a loan against it, or withdraw partially. Simple, really. This is precisely the reason why evencorporates sock it away in FDs. In fact, roughly over 35 per cent of all fixed deposits are above Rs 1 crore, which presumably belong to businesses.

Sadly, Indian households’ financial savings culture is dismal. An RBI-constituted committee on household finances found that a staggering 95 per cent savings comprises physical assets, leaving just five per cent in financial products! This includes FDs, insurance, post office schemes etc.

Until 2014, the average Indian household held 77 per cent of its total assets in real estate, 11 per cent in gold, seven per cent in durable goods like vehicles etc and just five per cent in financial assets. The good new is, it’s changing. In the last three years, financial savings saw a compounded growth of 22 per cent.

Within this, bank deposits comprise over 60 per cent, and the rest in insurance products, small savings schemes and others. As on FY16, a mere two per cent of household savings are in mutual funds, but its is growing at a faster clip.

Aggressive marketing by mutual fund houses is drawing savers, largely the salaried-class. Indian households held Rs 9,80,000 crore in MFs by July, 2017, an increase of 40 per cent over the previous year.

“It’s a good sign that retail investors are moving towards MFs, but they must be fully aware of the risks,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bank Bazaar.

For those who are stuck with the conventional tool, there are a few ways to maximise returns. One is tax saving FDs that come with a 5 year lock-in period, but are qualified for Income Tax deduction for investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80 (C). Then there are small finance banks offering 8-9 per cent interest, higher than commercial banks.