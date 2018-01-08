MUMBAI: India has emerged as the fastest growing market for Australian tourism, clocking double-digit growth in arrivals and spend, according to Tourism Australia.

Arrivals from India to Australia grew by 15 per cent for the year ended October 2017, with an influx of 294,000 visitors, compared to the same period last year, making it the ninth largest inbound market for Australia.

Indian visitor-spend in Australia for the year ended September 2017 reached AUD 1.45 billion (approximately Rs 7,200 crore), an increase of 26 per cent over the previous year, making India the eighth largest market in terms of spending by tourists.

"It is a proud moment for us to achieve the fastest growing market status in our 50th anniversary year of marketing Australia to the world as a visitor destination. Our focus on content integration initiatives, partnerships with airlines and Aussie specialist agents, and increased digital focus have been the cornerstones for these impressive results," Tourism Australia Country Manager India and Gulf Nishant Kashikar said.

Tourism Australia will continue to focus on promoting nature and wildlife, alongside aquatic and coastal experiences to attract Indian visitors.