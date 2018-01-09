Buy Bitcoin in India

Bitcoin works with software and protocol that allows users to issue bitcoins and manage transactions collectively and automatically. In fact, there are many virtual currencies. But bitcoin is the most used today. Because, since a few months, this currency became very known. So, more and more people in India are trying to buy some. This is also why the value of bitcoin has increased a lot lately. BitBns aims to provide some answers to the most curious who wish to learn more about Bitcoin. Whether you want to discover Bitcoin, buy your first Bitcoins or read more advanced information, you will certainly find on BitBns keys to move forward in your approach. With the BTC (abbreviation for "Bitcoin") which is growing exponentially, we will have to expect a multitude of changes in the coming years. And it is with you, investors that BitBns wants to share that.

A team including a professional financial markets BitBns will decrypt you all possible ways to invest in virtual currencies. BinBns trading platform has the merit of having other advantages, such as direct access, lower commissions and better price transparency.

Buy Bitcoin on BitBns India.

Surely the simplest and fastest way to acquire bitcoins in India, BitBns makes it possible to connect buyers and sellers living in the same place, to facilitate hand-to-hand transactions. It is also possible to use other means of payment according to the sellers.

How to buy Bitcoin in India

Simple steps to get started with BitBns:

Step 1/ Create a BitBnS Account

->Visit BitBns.com and click on "Register Now".

->Then enter your details, including your first name, your name, your username, your email address, your password and your phone number.

-> Read the "Terms & Conditions"

->Then upload PAN Card/ Aadhar Card snapshots for ID verification which would most likely take 7 working days to complete KYC. (Investors of Assam are allowed to submit their Driving License as well)

Step 2/ Deposit funds

As soon as KYC gets completed is when users get to deposit funds into their BitBnS account using NEFT/RTGS/IMPS transfer. Investors can deposit a minimum of INR 1 and a maximum of INR 25 lakhs.

Note: Investors eligible for BitBnS flash sale will have to deposit a minimum of iNR 2000.

Step 3/ Start purchasing Bitcoin

Once you have successfully transferred your funds into your BitBns account, you are ready to buy Bitcoin.

Despite the surging market value of Bitcoin in India, BitBnS as a part of their investment portfolio operations has introduced 0% trading fee, quick deposits and withdrawals