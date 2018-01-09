NEW DELHI: Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday said the company is set to launch a smartphone with glass body and four-camera system in India later this month.



The upcoming device will come with a mirror-effect glass back, similar to flagship smartphones like Honor 9, Apple iPhone X and HTC U11, among others.



The smartphone will feature quad-camera system (dual front and dual-rear cameras).



The Chinese handset major earlier launched Honor 9i in India in October last year for Rs 17,999.



The new device is expected to be the Honor 9 Lite that was unveiled in China in December.



At the time of the launch, the company had mentioned it will be released in 14 more countries, including India, Russia and the UK.



Meanwhile, "View 10" -- the latest mid-range device from Honor -- in its first sale clocked numbers five times higher than its predecessor Honor 8 Pro's first sale, the company claimed on Tuesday.



"View 10" went on sale from January 8 midnight at Rs 29,999.



"Honor View 10 has reshaped the flagship smartphone market with its advanced hardware at a highly competitive price point," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.



The "View 10" comes with a powerful Kirin 970 chipsets which include a neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) to power a series of new AI applications.

