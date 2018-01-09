NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the annual meeting 2018 of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting will be held from January 23 to 26 at Davos in Switzerland with the theme of 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

India will showcase in this meeting the enormous business opportunities as well as the path breaking reforms that have been implemented in the last three and a half years.

These also include the wide ranging FDI reforms which have brought in USD 195 billion of FDI in this period.

The recent 30 rank jump in Ease of Doing Business, combined with the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) , insolvency and bankruptcy code, will also be discussed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to attend the annual meeting of the forum since 1997.

PM Modi will address the inaugural plenary session at 11:00 am (3:30 pm IST) on January 23.

He will also interact with the members of the International Business Council, consisting of 120 top chief executives of major transnational corporations across sectors.

PM Modi will further interact with top global business leaders, including leaders of major Fortune 500 companies, confirmed Prabhu.

The event which will showcase business opportunities in India as well as make the world familiar with the Indian heritage, will be attended by several top government officials.

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley; Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu; Rail and Coal Minister, Piyush Goyal; Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan; among others will be present at the World Economic Forum.

The Ministers will represent India in around 25 sessions organized on Next Generation Industrial Strategies, Infrastructure acceleration, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Future of employment in manufacturing and production.

They will further elaborate on the Prime Minister's vision of transforming the nation into 'New India' by 2022.

11 roundtable meetings will also be organised by 'Invest India' and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with existing and potential investors.

Others likely to be present at the global gathering are Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with a number of his cabinet colleagues, as well as Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.