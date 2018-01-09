NEW DELHI: Taxi aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced signing of an MoU along with ICICI Bank to bring forth a range of integrated offers to their customers and driver-partners.

Through this alliance, two of India’s most popular and trusted brands will bring together their respective technology platforms to offer the following facilities:

• Ola booking facility on ICICI Bank’s mobile banking platforms: It will enable ICICI Bank customers to seamlessly book an Ola and pay the fare by using the bank’s mobile banking applications; ‘iMobile’ and ‘Pockets’.

• Access to instant small ticket digital credit: The facility will help Ola customers to get small ticket digital credit instantaneously from ICICI Bank, on the Ola Platform. The digital credit will be available on the basis of a real-time credit assessment algorithm created by the bank. It is based on an intelligent combination of financial and digital behavior patterns like ride frequency and amount among others. The bank will instantly ascertain the creditworthiness of a customer and extend digital credit within a few seconds. The entire process will be completely digital, without requiring any paperwork.

• Enable digital payments to driver partners: ICICI Bank will offer a ‘Pay Direct’ card for Ola’s driver partners. With this, Ola’s auto and cab driver partners will be able to get their daily earnings directly into their ‘Pay Direct’ card accounts. Additionally, driver partners can also swipe this card at merchant outlets for their purchases.

• Co-branded credit card: ICICI Bank will launch a new co-branded credit card in association with Ola. With this card, customers will benefit from several exclusive offers such as cash-backs and accelerated reward points.

“This alliance will provide increased convenience to customers on both the platforms, as well as hundreds of thousands of driver partners. From API integration, to launching new products and solutions tailored to suit our common pool of millions of customers, the two brands will capitalise on each other’s strengths to deliver superior experience and enable smart, sustainable and inclusive mobility for India,” said co-founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal.

“These new propositions will help Ola driver partners to manage their finances in a better way, while also enable Ola customers to get easy access to instant credit in a simple and secured manner. Furthermore, ICICI Bank customers will get the dual benefit of booking a cab and making payments directly through their ‘iMobile’ and ‘Pockets’ application. This new partnership resonates our effort of bringing in path breaking solutions, making mobility in banking simpler than ever before. We will continue the model of co-creating to deliver innovative products and services to our customers,” said executive director ICICI Bank, Anup Bagchi.