CHENNAI: While bad debts of infrastructure financiers’ has begun to show some green shoots from the sharp deterioration in FY17, the stress levels cannot be wished away despite the investment thrust given to infrastructure sector, according to ratings firm Icra.

The gross non-performing assets of the infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) which deteriorated sharply to 6.9 per cent in March 2017, from 2.9 per cent as on March 31, 2016 improved in the first half of FY18.

However, with one large IFC reporting a significant improvement in gross NPAs, the overall asset quality indicators for the industry have shown an improvement with gross NPA declining from to 5.6 per cent as on September 30, 2017.

According to Icra, concentration risk for NBFC-IFCs remain high given the relatively higher ticket loans and this is also reflected in the stressed assets for IFCs, with nearly top four NPAs accounting for ~65 per cent of the total NPAs for each of the IFCs. “Thus, resolution of the top few accounts for each of these entities could lead to a significant improvement in the asset quality indicators of these entities,” it added.

“IFCs’ growth will remain subdued over the short term. However, over the medium to long term, the growth rate would hinge on the extent and speed of resolution of structural issues in the infrastructure sector and the extent of private sector participation in it. Also, there could be some reversals in the provisions made by one large IFC (public), which could reduce the overall reported credit provisions in relation to average assets from FY17 levels to around 0.9-1.2 per cent over the next year,” said Manushree Saggar, vice-president, financial sector ratings, Icra.

In the long term, if the structural issues are resolved, IFCs should be able to grow their balance sheets at a faster pace than in the recent past, provided they are able to mobilise resources at competitive rates, she added.

The reported asset quality indicators of IFCs maybe not be a true reflection of the underlying stress in the infrastructure portfolio of the entities given that some of the stressed assets may not have slipped to the NPA category yet and are classified as restructured assets. As per ICRA’s estimates, the total stressed assets (gross NPA and restructured assets) for IFCs stood at 18.9 per cent as on March 31, 2017 and were comparable to the banking sector average of 18.3 per cent. According to Icra, the total infrastructure credit in India (banks and NBFCs) stood at `17.3 lakh crore as on September 30, 2017 (`17 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017). At this industry size, India’s infrastructure credit penetration to GDP stood at around 10.9 per cent as on September 30, 2017 as compared with 11.2 per cent as on March 31, 2017.

